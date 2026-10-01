Metal

88 playlist(s)

Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
POST-

POST-
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
metalcore workout

metalcore workout

6.4K views

Rock Trainer

Rock Trainer

263K views

starting over

starting over

200 views

80s heavy band collection

80s heavy band collection

15K views

An Alt/Indie Rock Top 40, 10/2026 (clean)

An Alt/Indie Rock Top 40, 10/2026 (clean)

1.2K views

Power Metal

Power Metal

1.5K views

Melodic

Melodic

439 views

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

59K views

Metal

Metal

680 views

Heavy

Heavy

135 views

Playlist 22

Playlist 22

719 views

Brandi G's work Mix

Brandi G's work Mix

460 views

Tamaras metal feels

Tamaras metal feels

408 views

At the show! Rock/Metal Edition

At the show! Rock/Metal Edition

31K views

Super Trash

Super Trash

20K views

heavy metal

heavy metal

503 views

Alternative,death,metal Core

Alternative,death,metal Core

2.8K views

Black Metal for Any Day

Black Metal for Any Day

2.3M views

Depressing

Depressing

1.6K views

Workout Rock n Metall

Workout Rock n Metall

16K views

Metal

Metal

2.8K views

Hair Metal 80s

Hair Metal 80s

1.6K views

Ballads

Ballads

556 views

ハードロック

ハードロック

22K views

Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.

Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.

444 views

love, death & summer 2: dying young just to grow old

love, death & summer 2: dying young just to grow old

418 views

Deathcore

Deathcore

184 views

Music: Metal

Music: Metal

705 views

rock/metal

rock/metal

3K views

Industrial

Industrial

17K views

Death

Death

48K views

Power Metal

Power Metal

425 views

Rock

Rock

812 views

Another June Rolls Around

Another June Rolls Around

274 views

Metal rock

Metal rock

5.9K views

Legit Thrash Metal

Legit Thrash Metal

56K views

Today's Rock Hits

Today's Rock Hits

5.5K views

Huge Metal Mix

Huge Metal Mix

8.6K views

Heavy-metal

Heavy-metal

1K views

Metalcore Singalong

Metalcore Singalong

933 views

Heavy but Actually

Heavy but Actually

477 views

Metal

Metal

8.7K views

Oldschool

Oldschool

40K views

Industrial Metal

Industrial Metal

44K views

suffer in silence

suffer in silence

10K views

advanced metal

advanced metal

923 views

History of Metal (70s)

History of Metal (70s)

12K views

Main playlist

Main playlist

319 views

Radio Rock/Metal

Radio Rock/Metal

1K views

Black metal

Black metal

1.2K views