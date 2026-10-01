Metal
88 playlist(s)
metalcore workout
6.4K views
Rock Trainer
263K views
starting over
200 views
80s heavy band collection
15K views
An Alt/Indie Rock Top 40, 10/2026 (clean)
1.2K views
Power Metal
1.5K views
Melodic
439 views
Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)
59K views
Metal
680 views
Heavy
135 views
Playlist 22
719 views
Brandi G's work Mix
460 views
Tamaras metal feels
408 views
At the show! Rock/Metal Edition
31K views
Super Trash
20K views
heavy metal
503 views
Alternative,death,metal Core
2.8K views
Black Metal for Any Day
2.3M views
Depressing
1.6K views
Workout Rock n Metall
16K views
Metal
2.8K views
Hair Metal 80s
1.6K views
Ballads
556 views
ハードロック
22K views
Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.
444 views
Deathcore
184 views
Music: Metal
705 views
rock/metal
3K views
Industrial
17K views
Death
48K views
Power Metal
425 views
Rock
812 views
Another June Rolls Around
274 views
Metal rock
5.9K views
Legit Thrash Metal
56K views
Today's Rock Hits
5.5K views
Huge Metal Mix
8.6K views
Heavy-metal
1K views
Metalcore Singalong
933 views
Heavy but Actually
477 views
Metal
8.7K views
Oldschool
40K views
Industrial Metal
44K views
suffer in silence
10K views
advanced metal
923 views
History of Metal (70s)
12K views
Main playlist
319 views
Radio Rock/Metal
1K views
Black metal
1.2K views